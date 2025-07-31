IAMAI opposes telecom-style rules for digital platforms

New Delhi: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has strongly opposed the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) proposed amendments to the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2025, stating that the move would impose a parallel compliance regime on digital businesses and contradict the scope of the Indian Telecommunications Act, 2023.

In its formal submission to the DoT, IAMAI raised concerns about the proposed creation of a new category called Telecommunication Identifier User Entities (TIUEs), which, according to the industry body, would bring digital platforms under telecom-style regulation for the first time. This, IAMAI argued, represents a significant case of regulatory overreach.

“The Telecom Act and the existing Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, do not cover digital businesses. Including them under the proposed amendments would violate the Act’s scope and create an undue regulatory burden,” IAMAI noted in its statement.

The association further warned that the introduction of TIUEs would lead to high compliance costs, disproportionately affecting start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). IAMAI highlighted that the proposed Mobile Number Validation platform, along with a verification fee, could strain operational budgets, reduce profit margins, and ultimately drive up service costs for end-users.

IAMAI also raised red flags about provisions enabling authorities to direct OTT platforms to suspend the use of telecom identifiers without prior notice to users. The Association cautioned that such measures could lead to arbitrary service deactivations, resulting in disruption of services, commercial loss, and dissatisfaction among users.

“The Information Technology Act, 2000, already provides a legal framework for content takedown and service restrictions through lawful procedures. Imposing overlapping rules without procedural safeguards could erode user rights and create confusion in regulatory compliance,” the association said.