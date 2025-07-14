Huella Services introduces AIgnite, an AI-led ad intelligence platform

New Delhi: Huella Services has launched AIgnite, an artificial intelligence-based advertising platform that generates multiple creative variations across native, video and display formats.

The platform is designed to enhance campaign performance on the open web, where traditional ad formats have struggled with reach and engagement.

The company states that AIgnite addresses ongoing challenges in digital advertising, where display formats often underperform and native ads, though more engaging, offer limited scale.

According to Huella, open web click-through rates currently average around 0.46%, leaving brands with issues such as fragmented reach and user fatigue.

AIgnite seeks to address these gaps by combining the reach of display with the engagement benefits of native formats and video, underpinned by real-time AI optimisation. The platform reportedly adapts during live campaigns, identifying effective combinations more quickly and extending the duration of performance results.

Huella says its early pilots have recorded estimated click-through rates above 5%. According to the company, AIgnite identifies winning ad combinations 4.2 times faster and extends campaign lifespans by an average of 3.2 weeks.

Commenting on the launch, Prrincey Roy, Co-Founder and CEO of Huella Services, said, “AIgnite isn’t built to run the same race as native or display. It is designed to re-draw the track entirely. AIgnite is not a layer of AI stitched onto old systems, it is built ground-up with intelligence in its core. From how creatives are developed, to how they’re deployed, optimised, and scaled every step is powered by AI. AIgnite outsmarts native and outperforms display because it puts creativity back in control, intelligently, and unapologetically.”

AIgnite was introduced at the iMedia Brand Summit in Goa during a private dinner event titled The Supper Club, which was attended by senior marketers.

Jaswant Singh, Country Managing Director of Comexposium India, the organisers of the summit, said, "We are absolutely thrilled that Huella Services has chosen the iMedia Brand Summit as the platform for its highly anticipated launch. Our mission with iMedia has always been to foster innovation and provide a premier stage for groundbreaking products that will shape the future of marketing. AIgnite’s AI-powered solution perfectly embodies this vision, and we are incredibly proud to be the chosen platform for its unveiling."

AIgnite is currently available to advertisers seeking AI-based creative solutions for campaigns across the open web.