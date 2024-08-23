HT Media Group appoints Mani James as business head of Mosaic Digital Business

HT Media Group has appointed Mani James as the Business Head of their Mosaic Digital Business.

James will be responsible for the revenue of Tech Circle, VCC Events and Training & Platforms under the Mosaic Digital Business.

“With over two decades of experience in driving transformative growth for companies, I am thrilled to bring my expertise to HT Group and Mosaic Digital as the Business Head. My goal is to support our clients' transformation initiatives and help them achieve their business objectives. I consider myself a passionate co-pilot for growth, deeply committed to leveraging technology to lead strategic initiatives that drive sustainable success for our clients," James said.

James has over 25 years of experience and before joining HT Media, he was associated with Markets and Markets.

In the past, he has also worked at Frost & Sullivan and Ramco Systems.