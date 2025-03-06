How "vivo KanyaGyaan" empowers women in STEM

New Delhi: Vivo India on Wednesday introduced Project ‘vivo KanyaGyaan,’ a nationwide initiative aimed at supporting young women from underserved communities in pursuing careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

The program, launched amid growing demand for skilled STEM professionals and a persistent gender gap in the field, seeks to provide more than just financial aid, offering mentorship, skill development, and industry exposure.

The initiative has already reached 150 women, with over 60% from families earning less than Rs 1 lakh annually and 15% raised by single parents.

By targeting first-generation graduates, vivo India aims to break financial and societal barriers, fostering a more diverse STEM workforce. The company states that this effort is driving long-term social progress by transforming the lives of these women.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at vivo India, said, “Empowering young women in STEM isn’t just an initiative — it’s a necessity for real progress. Through the ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ initiative, we’re breaking barriers by providing education, mentorship, and opportunities that help them shape their own futures. Our Women’s Day campaign film captures this spirit with the metaphor of ‘carrying their own chairs’ — a symbol of determination and self-empowerment. With this, we hope to inspire a larger movement toward empowerment and action in STEM.”

To broaden the program’s reach, vivo India has also rolled out a digital campaign emphasising the need for diversity in STEM.

The campaign underscores that excluding women risks losing nearly half of India’s scientific potential. It presents a vision where women can realise their ambitions and contribute to national progress, highlighting their struggles and aspirations through a film crafted by FCB India.

The campaign film, launched alongside the initiative, follows the journeys of young women traveling long distances to attend their dream colleges and pursue STEM careers. It uses the metaphor of carrying their own chairs to symbolise their determination. The film showcases their challenges and goals, with many participants set to graduate and secure placements at prestigious companies across India.

Ashima Mehra, CEO of FCB India, said, “When you give a woman the support she needs, there’s absolutely nothing that can stop her from getting what she deserves. ‘vivo KanyaGyaan’ is a testament to just that. A world where women are empowered in STEM is a world where everyone wins. It’s not just about opportunity—it’s about unlocking untapped potential, driving innovation, and solving global challenges. This campaign shows us that when we lift women up, we create a brighter, better future for all.”

The film: