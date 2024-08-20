How to use multi-accounting on Social Media for business growth

New Delhi: Social media is a premium source of traffic, leads, and customers for any online business or personal brand. With over 5 billion active users, this marketing channel is a treasure trove for entrepreneurs. However, its popularity makes it harder to stand out from the crowd. Businesses may need to do more than just running a single social media profile to win customers, boost brand awareness, and increase sales.

To achieve all this, you can use multi-accounting. With its help, you can run multiple social media profiles from a single device without getting banned. However, platforms like Facebook, TikTok, or Google discourage multi-accounting and implement advanced user identification algorithms to prevent this practice. To help you circumvent such restrictions, you can use anti-detect browsers. In this article, we’ll look at the benefits multi-accounting brings to the table, how to use it safely and ethically, and how anti-detect browsers can help you do this.

Why Do You Need Social Media Multi-Accounting for Your Brand?

Manage Brand Reputation

In today's highly competitive market, customers often trust product and service reviews to decide what to buy. According to a HubSpot study, 82% of Generation Z people trust Reddit reviews. Multi-accounting can help you build a positive image for your products or services by letting you engage with customers and leave favorable reviews.



Source: Reddit Blog

With multiple accounts, you can reach customers on different platforms, respond to feedback, and better manage your brand reputation. For instance, you can quickly address negative reviews by replying to them or creating positive ones. But these reviews need to be honest: even hundreds of positive reviews won't help you and damage your brand instead if your product still fails to meet expectations.

Being proactive can turn unhappy customers into loyal ones and boost your brand image. Moreover, it shows that you value customer feedback and are committed to improving your products or services. Share success stories, user testimonials, and behind-the-scenes looks at your business. Engaging with your audience through comments, likes, and shares from different accounts can expand your reach and influence.

For example, suppose your company is launching a new tech gadget. You can use multiple accounts to handle the launch more effectively. Your main brand account can post the official announcement on tech subreddits, generating buzz and interest. Another account, run by an engineer, can answer detailed questions about the product's features. Meanwhile, a third account can share user reviews from beta testers, offering real feedback and building trust. This approach can help you manage the launch more effectively, reaching different segments of your audience.

Boost Brand Awareness & Engagement

⁤⁤If you're a new brand, gaining followers fast can be challenging. ⁤⁤Using multiple accounts can help you reach more people, create more touchpoints, and improve your online presence. ⁤⁤Here are some tips on how to grow your audience and followers on platforms like TikTok organically: ⁤

⁤Live streaming is a great tool for attracting viewers, even if you're new. ⁤⁤You can stream at the same time by having multiple TikTok accounts. ⁤⁤You can go live yourself, invite guests, or use pre-recorded videos using a multi-accounting browser such as Octo Browser. ⁤

TikTok's algorithm promotes popular posts, showing them to more people. Octo Browser lets you create multiple profiles to engage with your content. ⁤⁤Liking, sharing, and commenting from different accounts increases engagement without risking bans for multi-accounting. ⁤

⁤Engaging with top posts in your niche is also a good strategy. ⁤⁤Many users see these posts, so your comments can get a lot of visibility. ⁤⁤To make your comments stand out, use your other accounts to like them. ⁤⁤

Run Multiple Meta Ad Campaigns

Multiple ad accounts can significantly boost your reach and increase sales. You can set campaigns targeting different GEOs or demographic groups. Adjusting your ads to specific audiences is essential as they have different values, beliefs, time zones, or income levels.

Suppose you're using memes in your ad campaigns. In that case, you should understand that some may be inappropriate for certain cultures or unclear for older audiences. Testing your campaigns beforehand helps determine the best approach for specific demographics, niches, or markets.

Furthermore, having multiple Facebook profiles to run multiple campaigns is a solid backup if you have issues with one of your profiles. For instance, if one account gets banned or experiences a security breach, having alternative accounts ensures that your campaigns can continue without interruption. Putting all your eggs in one basket is risky, so it's better to mitigate risks by multi-accounting.

How to Run Multiple Social Media Accounts Safely?

As we've mentioned before, popular platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram discourage multi-accounting. The platforms' algorithms consider this practice as malicious and fraudulent. However, if you use multi-accounting ethically just to boost your views, engagement, and brand awareness without scamming users, there's nothing wrong with it.

How do social media platforms detect multi-accounting? The answer is browser fingerprinting. Every time you visit any website, it collects a vast amount of data about your device. Your digital fingerprint includes user agent, screen resolution, hardware configuration (RAM, GPU, etc.), installed fonts and extensions, IP address, and more.

Besides digital fingerprints, anti-fraud algorithms track user behavior. They detect unusual patterns, such as logging into multiple accounts using the same device or IP address. When the system identifies such behavior, it often initiates an automatic account ban with no chance of account recovery.

Suppose you want to boost your social media presence by multi-accounting without getting banned. In that case, you will need a multi-accounting anti-detect browser like Octo. It helps you spoof your digital fingerprint, ensuring that websites won’t be able to access the real information of your device and browser. Octo Browser spoofs fingerprints at the browser kernel level, using fingerprints collected from real users that don't raise suspicions of platforms’ security systems. You can create an unlimited number of profiles from a single device, and each will have a unique digital fingerprint.

Octo Browser lets you configure your virtual profiles and their fingerprints in the following ways, split into several sections:

General: set profile name, description, tags, proxy, start pages and bookmarks, storage settings.

Fingerprint: adjust user agent, OS version, resolution, fonts, language, time zone, geolocation, CPU core count, RAM size, GPU, media devices, and control hardware noise for WebGL, Canvas, Audio, and Client Rect.

Cookies: import cookies.

Security: protect profile data with a password.

Extensions: add extensions.

Octo Browser Interface

Fingerprint customization options help users manage multiple accounts effectively by making their devices look different each time they connect. Fingerprint spoofing makes it much harder for platforms like Facebook to detect that you're running multiple accounts using the same device.

An anti-detect browser should be able to manage multiple accounts conveniently in addition to high-quality fingerprint spoofing. Octo Browser offers many features to ensure smooth multi-accounting, such as a tagging system for teamwork, the Cookie Robot, video stream spoofing, human typing simulation, and more.

With careful planning and the right tools, you can manage multiple social media accounts safely without bans and interruptions to maintain your online presence, better serve your clients, and make more money online.