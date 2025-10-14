New Delhi: Mutual fund investments may help you explore ways to grow your savings steadily. By using simple tools and planning methods, you may take your first steps toward building potential long-term savings.

For novice investors, understanding the basics and learning to use tools like a SIP calculator can make planning investments easier.

In this article, we simplify how to get started with mutual fund investing.

What are mutual funds?

Mutual funds pool money from multiple investors to create a diversified investment portfolio. They invest in a mix of assets such as stocks, bonds, and commodities, spreading risk while aiming for potential growth.

Each scheme is managed by a professional fund manager, who designs the portfolio, monitors the investments, and makes changes when necessary. This professional oversight aims to align the fund’s performance with its investment objectives.

Investors buy units in the mutual fund, representing partial ownership of the underlying securities. The value of these units, known as the Net Asset Value (NAV), fluctuates based on the performance of the portfolio

Types of mutual funds based on asset class

Mutual funds can be broadly classified into three types depending on the securities they invest in:

Equity mutual funds invest in company shares and aim for long-term growth. They are suitable for investors with a higher-risk appetite. Examples include Large Cap, Mid Cap, and Sectoral Funds.

Debt mutual funds invest mainly in fixed-income instruments like government securities, bonds, and treasury bills. These are comparatively lower-risk and may provide relatively stable returns over a shorter horizon.

Hybrid mutual funds invest across equity and debt to combine growth potential with relative stability. Suitable for investors seeking a balanced approach with moderate risk.

Advantages of mutual funds

Mutual funds may offer several potential benefits for investors:

Diversification: Spread investments across a range of assets to reduce the risk associated with a single investment.

Professional management: Experienced fund managers make investment decisions on behalf of investors.

Liquidity: Open-ended schemes allow investors to buy or sell units at the current NAV.

Accessibility: Mutual funds make investing possible even with limited capital.

Convenience: Minimal administrative effort is required from individual investors.

Ways to invest in mutual funds

Investors typically have two main options: lumpsum investment and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

Lumpsum: Investing a large amount at one time into a chosen scheme.

SIP: Investing a fixed amount at regular intervals - weekly, monthly, or quarterly. SIP encourages investment discipline and makes mutual funds accessible, as instalments may start from as low as Rs. 100 or Rs. 500 in many schemes.

Planning your mutual funds investment

For beginners unsure about how much to invest or which scheme to choose, tools like an SIP calculator may assist in planning. These calculators allow you to enter your investment amount, tenure, and expected rate of return.

The SIP calculator then estimates your potential corpus, showing how small, regular contributions may grow over time. Investors may also use the calculator to determine suitable instalment amounts based on desired financial goals.

Tips for beginners

Start small and stay consistent: Even modest investments through SIP may potentially grow over time.

Understand your risk profile: Choose equity, debt, or hybrid funds according to your risk tolerance.

Review periodically: Keep track of fund performance and adjust your investment strategy if needed.

Use planning tools: Calculators like SIP, Lumpsum, or Compounding calculators may help you set realistic targets and monitor progress.

Conclusion

Starting a mutual fund investment journey may be a suitable way to build wealth gradually while leveraging professional management and diversification. Using tools like a SIP calculator may help you plan your contributions, understand potential outcomes, and stay disciplined in your investing approach. By starting early and investing consistently, investors may potentially grow their wealth over the long term while aligning with their financial goals.

The calculator is an aid, not a prediction tool. It may provide only an indicative picture.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This document should not be treated as endorsement of the views/opinions or as investment advice. This document should not be construed as a research report or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This document is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a promise on minimum returns or safeguard of capital. This document alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The recipient should note and understand that the information provided above may not contain all the material aspects relevant for making an investment decision. Investors are advised to consult their own investment advisor before making any investment decision in light of their risk appetite, investment goals and horizon. This information is subject to change without any prior notice.