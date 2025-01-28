Hotstar’s Coldplay livestream clocks 83 lakh views, 16.5 crore watch time

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar’s exclusive live stream of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour concert in Ahmedabad attracted 83 lakh views and garnered 16.5 crore minutes of watch time.

Hotstar shared that viewers tuned in from all parts of the country with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, NCR Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal contributing 85% viewership.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO-Sports at JioStar, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we specialise in delivering compelling and immersive coverage of large-scale live events. We're continually striving to serve elevated experiences, combining our storytelling strength with the power of shared emotional connections. Coldplay Live is a perfect example of how we bring world-class live entertainment and the power of unmissable, shared moments to millions across India.”

Kiran Mani, CEO-Digital at JioStar, said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, curating live-streaming experiences goes beyond business. Our unparalleled reach driven by our vision to empower audiences makes it imperative for us to deliver premium high-value entertainment experiences for our users. The overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres live stream is a testament to our commitment to democratising access to premium experiences, breaking barriers, and redefining how India is entertained.”

He further said, "This is just the beginning of an era where technology and storytelling come together to unlock endless possibilities in live entertainment.”

Disney+ Hotstar rolled out an integrated marketing campaign targeting Coldplay fans and first-time users, inviting them to experience the live performance. The campaign witnessed promotions with an extensive cross-channel plan, large-scale watch parties, and interesting on-platform interactivity. While on-platform interactivity, including Coldplay lyrics integration, allowed fans and beyond to actively engage with the performance in real-time; influencers joined the bandwagon as they rallied their strong following, and hosted watch parties, fostering community viewing experience and adding to the fervour on Disney+ Hotstar.

Strategic campaign integrations and impact-intensive placements across BookMyShow, Swiggy, Spotify, YouTube and other platforms were a part of the outreach, targeting communication with those who did not secure tickets.

The OTT platform also said that the #ColdplayOnDisneyHotstar hashtag was trending on top across social media platforms.

With Jameson Ginger Ale as the Co-Powered By sponsor, Cisco as the Livestream Event Partner and Courtyard by Marriott as the Livestream Associate Sponsor, brands partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to create memorable and engaging experiences for subscribers.