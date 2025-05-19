HMVL rides digital growth to Rs 45.4 crore Q4 profit despite print slowdown

New Delhi: Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd on Monday reported an over four-fold rise in profit after tax at Rs 45.4 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, with its digital business clocking strong revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 10.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal, Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 201.25 crore as against Rs 188.05 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. Total expenses in the fourth quarter were lower at Rs 208.58 crore as compared to Rs 219.51 crore in the year-ago period.

In the latest fourth quarter, revenue from printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals segment was lower at Rs 180.59 crore as compared to Rs 181.47 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the filing said.

On the other hand, digital segment revenue was higher at Rs 19.64 crore as against Rs 5.84 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. In the fiscal ended March 2025, consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 77.78 crore as compared to Rs 9.95 crore in the preceding fiscal, the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 732.89 crore as compared to Rs 704.09 crore in FY24, it added.

HMVL said its board has approved investments of up to Rs 7.71 crore in electric mobility player VIR Mobility Pvt Ltd by subscribing equity shares or convertible equity linked instruments.

"The investment is being made in the fast-growing target entity for the purpose of capital return in future with an aim to leverage media assets owned by the company," the filing said. VIR Mobility currently has three versions of e-bikes in its portfolio priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 55,000, it added.