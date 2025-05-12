HistoryTV18 launches #RoadTrippinWithRocky Season 13

New Delhi: HistoryTV18 has launched #RoadTrippinWithRocky Season 13, following the adventures of host Rocky Singh across Tamil Nadu.

The show will feature his journey as he explores the state’s food joints, landscapes, and hidden gems, from May 12 to 19, across HistoryTV18’s and Singh’s social media accounts.

Singh starts his journey from Delhi Airport, where he checks out facilities, like a lounge that provides relaxation at the bustling hub of activities.

Upon reaching Tamil Nadu, he heads straight to the hills for a day in Madikeri. The next day, he enjoys a drive to Virajpet, where he spends the day before heading to the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’—Ooty.

After a day in Ooty, Singh’s travels take him to the heritage city of Mysuru, before his journey culminates in the capital city, Chennai.

He tries ice cream at Ibaco, and discovers local favourites at legendary tea stalls in Chennai.

#RoadTrippinWithRocky is starting May 12 onwards on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky’s YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.