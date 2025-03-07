HistoryTV18 and Rocky Singh return to screen with #RoadTrippinWithRocky season 12

New Delhi: HistoryTV18 has released a new season of #RoadTrippinWithRocky featuring Rocky Singh. The series will feature a road trip across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The season will showcase 6 days of Singh’s journey from March 7 to March 12 across HistoryTV18 and Singh’s social media accounts.

The show will start with Patna on day 1 following Varanasi, Prayagraj, Sultanpur and lastly Lucknow.

As per HistoryTV18, since its inception, #RoadTrippin has amassed over 1.5 billion impressions and nearly 500 million video views while covering more than 22,000 kilometres across 23 states.