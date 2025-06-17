Havas expands AI integration across global network with new tools and product suite

New Delhi: Havas has presented updates on its ongoing transformation into an AI-integrated organisation, sharing progress made one year after committing €400 million towards data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) investments. The announcement was made during the Havas press briefing at Cannes.
The group has introduced a fully AI-enabled product suite, as part of its global operating system now renamed Converged.AI. The update includes new developments across targeting, content personalisation, planning, analytics, and creative production.
Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman of Havas, said, “One year after announcing a major pivot with the launch of our global strategic plan and operating system, now renamed Converged.AI to reflect its expanded capabilities, our transformation is delivering real impact for our clients. We believe innovation happens where empathic human understanding meets machine precision. We are now moving beyond creating efficiencies to exploring entirely new frontiers, with artificial intelligence embedded at the core of everything we do. Today, I’m proud to unveil new tools like Vermeer, our next-gen video production platform, that showcase how we’re giving our talents and the brands we champion a competitive edge with AI at speed.”
The group reaffirmed its original investment commitment through 2027. According to Havas, the focus now moves to developing an “agentic ecosystem” that is led by humans but powered by AI, designed to support more agile, client-centred solutions.
Havas’ approach remains platform-agnostic, allowing compatibility with various global and regional data environments. The updated Converged.AI suite includes:
-
Converged Activate (Targeting & Activation): Uses large language models (LLMs) to build privacy-compliant audiences and integrate with platforms such as Google, Meta, Amazon, TF1, and ITV.
-
Converged Measure (Analytics): Integrates CSA, Havas’ analytics and consultancy arm, using AI to combine different measurement methods and improve attribution through machine learning.
-
Converged Agentic Reporting (Dynamic Intelligence): Enables real-time dashboard generation via code-executing agents responding to natural language inputs.
-
Converged AI Designer (Planning & Decisioning): Uses performance data and predictive modelling to support media planning and decision-making.
-
Converged Content (Content Personalisation): Builds scalable, personalised content, integrated with Adobe tools.
Dan Hagen, Chief Data and Technology Officer at Havas, stated,“We’re building AI solutions that not only automate everyday tasks, but fuel collaboration to deliver extraordinary results for clients. Our AI-ready workforce is an integral part of this vision, and we’ve democratized the solutions development process to allow end user subject matter experts creatives, planners, insight experts and more to create products based on the challenges they encounter working with clients every day.”
Hagen also highlighted Persona Live, a new agent-enabled feature allowing Havas employees to simulate natural conversations with audience profiles built within the Converged.AI platform.
Among the tools introduced is Vermeer, an AI-based creative platform for high-fidelity visual and video production. Developed by Havas’ content-at-scale division, Prose on Pixels, Vermeer combines expertise from AI engineers, product designers, and creative strategists.