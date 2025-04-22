Hashtag Orange to spearhead Roca India’s digital transformation

New Delhi: Hashtag Orange, an integrated marketing agency, has partnered with Roca India, a sanitaryware solutions company, to spearhead its digital transformation.

Under this mandate, Hashtag Orange will craft an end-to-end digital strategy, incorporating social storytelling, data-driven media planning, and search engine optimisation to position Roca India at the centre of online discourse.

Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said, "Roca is more than a brand; it's a name that has established quality, innovation, and design excellence in the world of bathroom solutions for decades. We aim to enhance this legacy in the digital world by developing strategies that connect with digital-first consumers today in the Indian market. At Hashtag Orange, we are committed to the potential of stories and technology, and with Roca, we have a thrilling chance to merge both into one to fuel engagement, awareness, and growth."

Vikrant Choudhary, Head of Brand Marketing, said, “Consumer behaviour is evolving rapidly, and online presence has never been more powerful. At Roca India, we've always believed in innovation—not only in our products but also in how we engage with our consumers. Our collaboration with Hashtag Orange couldn't have come at a more opportune moment, as it aligns with our mission to create stronger relationships, drive recall, and apply data-driven intelligence to inform our digital destiny. We are eager to see this collaboration bring about a significant and compelling digital presence.”