Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia purchase Akshay Gurnani’s shares at Schbang

New Delhi: Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia have acquired shares of Akshay Gurnani at Schbang.

Gurnani, Co-Founder & CEO of Schbang, has exited the company after 10 years.

Harshil Karia, who has helmed Schbang since its inception, will continue to lead the company as its founder.

Sohil Karia will continue to strengthen Schbang’s offerings as Co-Founder and Chief of Digital Transformation.

Schbang’s leadership team includes Umma Saini (Chief Creative Officer), Jitto George (Head of Brand Solutions and Schbang Motion Pictures), Dipshika Ravi (National Creative Director), Aditya Menon (Vice-President, Strategic Management), Mukund Raina (EVP & Business Head, Schbang Delhi), Suketu Gohel (Senior Creative Director, Art), Amit Panhale (Vice-President, Brand Solutions), and Eric Abraham (Associate Vice President, Brand Solutions).

On the international front, Schbang’s UK operations are spearheaded by Viren Chhabria (Head of Business Development) and Sarah Coles (Creative Director).

The company’s acquisition of Addikt, now addiktSchbang, has further solidified its European presence under the leadership of Barry Schwarz and Koen Van Ovoorde.

“We’re immensely proud of how far Schbang has come and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Harshil Karia. “Our focus now is on building a lasting legacy, driving transformative solutions for our clients, and establishing Schbang as a global challenger from India for the World.”

“Our leadership consolidation is not just about continuity—it’s about growth, ambition, and building a company that sets new benchmarks in the industry,” added Sohil Karia. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering excellence in creativity, media, and technology while driving meaningful results for our clients.”

Reflecting on his journey, Akshay Gurnani shared, “It has been an incredible journey to witness Schbang grow from a startup to a global force in marketing and to reflect on what I have been able to achieve professionally over the last 10 years. I am immensely grateful for the meaningful relationships I have built with the team and clients over the years, as well as the business impact we have created. I am excited to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey. I am certain that Schbang will continue to grow and reach new milestones under the leadership of Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia.”