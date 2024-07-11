Haier India teams up with Disney+ Hotstar as Associate Sponsor for Wimbledon 2024

Delhi: Haier India has come onboard as an associate sponsor with Disney+ Hotstar for the 137th edition of the grass-court Grand Slam Wimbledon Championships 2024.
Commenting on the exciting collaboration, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “In 2024, we have forged meaningful associations with numerous prestigious sports tournaments to reach youth, niche, and premium consumers in India. We are immensely proud of each of these collaborations, all of which have proven successful for the brand. Our latest association with the Wimbledon Championships as an associate sponsor on Disney+ Hotstar holds special significance as it targets niche tennis enthusiasts in India. Through this unique and innovative collaboration, Haier India aims to unlock new opportunities that align with our vision of 'More Creation, More Possibilities.”