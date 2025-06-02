Gulshan Verma joins Amazon Ads as Director

New Delhi: Gulshan Verma has been appointed Director at Amazon Ads, beginning his new role in May 2025. He announced the development via a LinkedIn post.

Verma was previously CEO of JioAds, where he led the advertising business across connectivity, content, and commerce for nearly four years.

Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Disney+ Hotstar, including SVP & Head of Advertising, where he oversaw ad sales, operations, and revenue for key sports properties such as the IPL and ICC tournaments.

Earlier, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Times Internet, managing revenue across media, transactions, and classifieds. He has also been a board member at MMA Global India.