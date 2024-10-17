Gujarati film ‘Jhamkudi’ to premiere on ShemarooMe on October 17

New Delhi: The horror-comedy film, ‘Jhamkudi’, which became the highest-grossing Gujarati movie of the year, is set to make its world digital premiere on ShemarooMe on October 17.

This blockbuster, with its unique blend of eerie thrills and hilarious moments, showcases the talent of National Award-winning actress, Manasi Parekh, and marks the debut of popular influencer and actor, Viraj Ghelani, in the Gujarati film industry.

Directed by Umang Vyas, the film transports viewers to the mysterious village of Raniwada, which is cursed by the wicked witch, Jhamkudi, during the festival of Navratri. The narrative follows the courageous real estate agent, Bablo, and royal family heir, Kumud, as they confront the terrifying wrath of the witch.

Filled with unexpected twists, supernatural elements, and comedic moments, the movie redefines the genre and is a treat for fans of both horror and comedy.

Actor and producer, Manasi Parekh, said, "We set out to create a film that entertains while also provoking thought. The overwhelming response from audiences has been incredibly gratifying, and we are thrilled that ‘Jhamkudi’ has struck a chord with so many people. As we prepare for the film’s world digital premiere on ShemarooMe, I truly hope we feel the same love and excitement from our fans during its OTT run. We've had so many fans, not just in India but even abroad, asking for a sequel—especially after the amazing response at the Australia Gujarati Film Festival! Trust me, I would absolutely love to bring back our fantastic cast and crew. Filming in that beautiful 500-year-old palace in Gondal created such an eerie atmosphere for the movie. The crew even shared some spine-tingling stories about seeing a ghost in a flowing white outfit, which really added to the supernatural elements of our story. It’s been a wonderful journey, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it!"