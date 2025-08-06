Grok’s ‘Spicy Mode’ offers AI-generated adult content, for Rs 700 a month

New Delhi: xAI’s generative AI chatbot Grok, developed by Elon Musk’s company, has introduced a new ‘Spicy Mode’ that allows users to create NSFW (not safe for work) content.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the feature is currently available only to SuperGrok and Premium Plus X subscribers on iOS and has stirred online discussion over its ability to generate adult images and videos.

The tool forms part of Grok’s recently launched ‘Imagine’ mode, which includes various content settings such as Custom, Fun, Normal, and Spicy. The latter has drawn particular attention for enabling the creation of photorealistic adult imagery and anime-style NSFW content. HT reports that users posting their creations on X have showcased explicit depictions of both fictional characters and celebrities.

To access the feature, users in India must subscribe to SuperGrok for Rs 700 a month and use the X app on an iOS device. The interface displays an ‘Imagine’ toggle at the top, allowing users to enter prompts and receive visual outputs. A ‘make video’ toggle appears after images are generated, and users can then activate Spicy Mode by selecting an icon beside the ‘Redo’ button.

Unlike mainstream AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini, which restrict the generation of videos from human images, Grok appears to allow such content. The HT report notes that Gemini refuses such requests outright, while Grok has been used to produce videos from photos of both random individuals and public figures.

Despite the ethical concerns this raises, Musk has highlighted the feature’s popularity. “Grok Imagine’s usage is growing like wildfire,” he posted. He claimed that 14 million images were generated by August 4, with that number rising to 20 million just a day later.

While the feature’s growth indicates strong user interest, HT cautions against using AI tools to create content based on images of real people without their consent. “Users should remember never to use these platforms for anything that could be an invasion of someone's privacy,” the article states. “Therefore, you should avoid using other people's images in these AI modes.”