Govt to release DPDP draft rules for public consultation in mid-August

New Delhi: The government has finalised the draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 and plans to release them for public consultation in mid-August, according to media reports. The rules are expected to be notified after the current Parliament session ends.

Media reports stated that the rules will be straightforward and designed to avoid disruption while ensuring robust privacy protection. Complaints will be managed carefully to prevent frivolous cases.

The main remaining issue is age and parental consent verification. Following a recent meeting with experts and stakeholders, various solutions are being considered. The Act requires users under 18 to get verifiable parental consent for using social media and other online services.

Previous solutions like Aadhaar and Digi-Locker have been deemed impractical for age verification due to technological challenges.