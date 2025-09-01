Government holds first meeting on live event and concert economy in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has begun formal discussions on India’s live event and concert economy with the first meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) held on August 26, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, MIB.

The JWG was constituted in July 2025 under the directions of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. It brings together representatives from central and state governments, industry associations, rights societies, and major event companies to frame measures for strengthening the sector.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has in recent addresses described the “vast untapped potential” of India’s live entertainment sector, underlining its role as a driver of employment, investment, tourism, and cultural influence.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Finance, and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, along with the Sports Authority of India. State governments of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka were also represented.

Industry bodies such as EEMA, FICCI, CII and ILEA, as well as companies including Eva Live, BookMyShow, Wizcraft, Saregama, District by Zomato, and Touchwood Entertainment Ltd, took part in the discussion. Music rights organisations including IPRS, PPL, RMPL, and IMI Trust also participated.

The deliberations covered proposals for easing clearances by integrating them into the India Cine Hub Portal, the creation of a centralised digital music licensing registry in collaboration with rights societies by October 2025, and the development of a model policy to encourage multi-use of stadiums and public spaces for live events alongside new greenfield venues. Participants also discussed the inclusion of live entertainment skills within the National Skills Qualification Framework and the possibility of financial measures such as GST rebates, blended finance models, subsidies, and MSME recognition for the sector.

Speaking at the meeting, the Secretary of the Ministry of I&B said the government was committed to positioning India among the leading live entertainment destinations globally. “The Government’s commitment to establishing India as one of the Top 5 global live entertainment destinations by 2030, with the potential to generate 15–20 million jobs, expand infrastructure, and strengthen India’s global cultural influence. JWG will work in mission mode to harness concert economy as a driver of infrastructure creation, employment, tourism, and cultural soft power,” he said.

India’s live entertainment sector was valued at Rs 20,861 crore in 2024 and is growing at an annual rate of 15 per cent, making it one of the fastest expanding segments of the media and entertainment industry. Rising demand in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, the growth of music tourism, and demand for premium audience experiences are contributing to this momentum.