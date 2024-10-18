Government and Meta launch 'Scam Se Bacho' campaign to combat rising online scams

New Delhi: The government and Meta joined forces for the "Scam se Bacho" campaign to tackle rising online scams.

This initiative of Meta is being launched in collaboration with key ministries, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

It aims to combat the growing menace of scams and cyber frauds, aligning with the government's commitment to addressing the rising cases of online scams and enhancing cyber safety.

While extending support to Meta’s ‘Scam se Bacho’ campaign, Sanjay Jaju mentioned that it is a timely and much-needed step toward safeguarding our citizens from the growing threat of online scams.

During the event, the I&B secretary highlighted that India, with over 900 million internet users, has seen extraordinary digital growth under the Digital India initiative, becoming a global leader in UPI transactions.

However, this progress comes with rising cyber frauds, with 1.1 million cases reported in 2023.

During the event, the I&B secretary emphasised that the "Scam Se Bacho" campaign is more than just an awareness drive. This campaign can be a national movement that can empower Indian citizens with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves from these threats.

“Our goal is simple but powerful: to create a culture of digital safety and vigilance. By leveraging Meta’s global expertise, the campaign will empower every Indian to protect themselves from cyber threats, ensuring that our digital progress is matched by robust digital security," he added.