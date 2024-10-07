Gopa Menon joins Successive Technologies as Chief Growth Officer for APAC region

New Delhi: Successive Technologies has named Gopa Kumar Menon as its Chief Growth Officer for the Asia-Pacific region.

It is a US-headquartered next-generation (CMMI Level-3) technology consulting and services firm specialising in digital transformation.

Before this, Menon was the Digital Head, South Asia, at GroupM’s Mindshare and quit the company in May 2024.

Before Mindshare, Menon was COO at Dentsu’s digital agency, Isobar.

His mandate at Successive includes expanding the company's APAC business and brand presence, building a high-performing digital and consulting team, expanding partnerships with major enterprise clients, launching new marketing services, & developing strategic partnerships.

Welcoming Menon to the leadership team, Sid Pandey, CEO said, “I am thrilled and excited with the appointment of Gopa Menon as our new Chief Growth Officer (APAC). Gopa brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving business expansion in the APAC region from his experience.

In his new role, Gopa will be instrumental in accelerating our growth strategy, and accelerate our business growth in one of the fastest-growing economies across the APAC markets. His expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to scale our operations and deliver innovative solutions to our clients globally.

We are confident that with Gopa’s leadership and strategic insights, Successive Digital will continue to thrive and reach new heights in the coming years.”

Gaurav Malik (Gary), Chief Strategy Officer, added, “I am super excited to welcome Gopa Menon as the Chief Growth Officer at Successive Digital. Gopa brings a wealth of experience within the Customer Experience, Media, and Advertising space, and his deep expertise will be instrumental in driving our strategy for business growth, OEM partnerships, and overall brand presence within the region.

By leveraging Gopa’s expertise and two decades of experience, we are confident in our ability to innovate, differentiate our offerings, and strengthen our competitive edge.

His addition to our leadership team will enable us to achieve our ambitious goals and deliver exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to the impactful contributions Gopa will make as we continue to advance on our path of growth and success.”