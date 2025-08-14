Google India Marketing Director Neha Barjatya to leave after nearly 14 years

New Delhi: Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director at Google India, has announced she is leaving the company after almost 14 years. In a LinkedIn post, she reflected on her time at the company, describing it as “the ride of a lifetime”.

“After nearly 14 incredible years, I am moving on from Google. It's hard to put into words what this journey has meant to me,” she wrote, citing from “the early days of mobile internet to the accelerated digitisation of India, and now the exciting AI era” to projects such as the Great Online Shopping Festival, the Internet Saathi initiative, Pixel manufacturing in India, and the launch of Gemini.

Barjatya joined Google in 2011 as Head of Business Marketing and Digitising India Initiatives, leading B2B marketing and projects like Android Skilling and the Google for India event. In 2017, she became Chief Internet Saathi, launching the FREND initiative with Tata Trusts to expand digital literacy to over 2.9 lakh villages and three crore women. She was appointed Marketing Director in 2020, overseeing campaigns for apps such as Search, Gemini and Maps, and devices including Pixel and Android.

“This company has taught me to push past hurdles, stay grounded in purpose and never lose sight of what's possible,” she wrote. “I'm leaving as someone who isn't afraid to dream big and firmly believe in the power we all hold to create transformative impact.”

She also expressed gratitude to leaders including Sapna Chadha, Sandeep Menon, Rajan Anandan, Sanjay Gupta and Simon Kahn, as well as her team “who kept me energised every single day of my time here”.