Google features TV9 Digital’s use of One Tap in case study

New Delhi: TV9 Digital had been featured in a Google case study for its implementation of the One Tap Sign-In feature. According to the study, the integration resulted in higher sign-up conversion rates and a smoother, more secure login experience for users accessing personalised news content.

Google reported that the feature led to the acquisition of over 200,000 new user registrations within 60 days. The case study noted, “The implementation of Google One Tap sign-in resulted in a rapid acquisition of over 200,000 user registrations within 60 days, significantly accelerating TV9's first-party data collection. This streamlined user experience reduced friction, enhancing reader trust and satisfaction.”

TV9 Network’s Chief Growth Officer Raktim Das said, “Being recognized by Google in a global case study is a proud moment for us. It underscores our commitment to combining journalism with cutting-edge technology to deliver a superior experience to our digital audience.”

The case study also highlighted how enriched first-party data has enabled TV9 to offer personalised newsletters and recommendations. According to Google, this approach could help the platform explore new offerings such as alerts and memberships while supporting efforts to build reader loyalty.

TV9 Digital reported 138 million unique visitors in March 2025, according to ComScore.






