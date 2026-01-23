Google expands Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search

New Delhi: Google has announced the expansion of its Personal Intelligence feature to AI Mode in Search, allowing users to receive more tailored and context-aware responses by securely connecting their Gmail and Google Photos accounts.

The feature is rolling out as an opt-in Labs experience for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in English in the US. According to the company, Personal Intelligence is designed to combine global web information with a user’s personal context, enabling Search to deliver responses that reflect individual preferences, habits, and plans.

With this update, AI Mode in Search can reference information such as travel bookings, purchase history, and photo memories to generate personalized recommendations. For example, users planning a trip may receive activity and dining suggestions based on hotel confirmations in Gmail and past travel photos stored in Google Photos. Similarly, shopping-related searches can factor in preferred brands, past purchases, and upcoming travel details to suggest more relevant products.

Google says the feature reduces the need for users to repeatedly explain their preferences, allowing Search to offer more relevant results from the outset. It also enables more creative queries, such as asking AI Mode to describe a user’s perfect day or imagine their life as a movie.

The company emphasised that Personal Intelligence has been built with user control and privacy in mind. Connecting Gmail and Google Photos to Search is entirely optional, and users can turn the feature on or off at any time. Google stated that AI Mode does not train directly on Gmail inboxes or photo libraries. Training is limited to specific prompts and responses in AI Mode to improve system performance over time.

Google acknowledged that the feature is still experimental and may occasionally make incorrect connections or misunderstand context. Users can refine results through follow-up prompts or provide feedback using built-in rating options.

The feature is available only for personal Google accounts and is not supported for Workspace business, enterprise, or education users. Eligible subscribers will receive an in-product invitation as the rollout progresses, or they can enable it manually through Search settings.

With this update, Google continues to position AI Mode as a more personalised layer within Search, moving beyond generic information retrieval toward context-driven assistance tailored to individual users.