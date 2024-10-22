Google enhances travel ads with real-time feeds for hotels and more

New Delhi: As of latest, Google made an official announcement for hotel advertisers that they can now utilise Travel Feeds in Search Ads. This is to allow them to showcase real-time data about their offerings, including vital information such as hotel prices, availability dates, ratings, and images — empowering potential travelers to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently.

This initiative comes as millions of users rely on Search Ads daily to explore destinations and plan their travel itineraries. By integrating rich feed data into these ads, Google aims to enhance user experience and drive engagement. In fact, a recent trial revealed that participating advertisers experienced up to a 20% increase in click-through rates, underscoring the effectiveness of this format in capturing travelers' attention.

Google is also preparing to experiment with expanding Travel Feeds to include additional services like activities, car rentals, and local events, thereby providing a more comprehensive travel planning experience.

For advertisers, getting started with Travel Feeds in Search Ads is straightforward.

Those with existing travel feeds linked in Google Ads will see automatic integration in their campaigns

While new users can easily set up their feeds with one-time configurations.

With opt-out options available, advertisers can maintain control over their campaigns.