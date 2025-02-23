Good Glamm Group sells ScoopWhoop to WLDD for Rs 20 crore

New Delhi: The Good Glamm Group, has finalised the sale of its digital media platform ScoopWhoop to Bengaluru-based meme marketing agency Wubba Lubba Dub Dub (WLDD) in a deal valued at approximately Rs 18-20 crore.

According to the news reports, the transaction, signed on February 15, marks a significant markdown from the Rs 100 crore valuation at which Good Glamm acquired ScoopWhoop in 2021, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial recalibration and shifting priorities.

The all-asset sale includes ScoopWhoop’s intellectual property but excludes its liabilities, providing Good Glamm with a cash infusion to address pressing obligations such as employee salaries and vendor payments.

This move comes just a week after the company sold feminine hygiene brand Sirona Hygiene back to its original founders for an estimated Rs 150 crore.

Founded in 2015 by Darpan Sanghvi, the Good Glamm Group rose to prominence with its content-to-commerce model, blending beauty brands like MyGlamm and The Moms Co. with digital media platforms such as ScoopWhoop, POPxo, and MissMalini. The acquisition of ScoopWhoop four years ago was intended to bolster its media portfolio and reach a diverse audience. However, with the company increasingly focusing on its beauty and personal care verticals, ScoopWhoop’s male-skewing readership no longer aligned with its strategic vision.

The sale has not been without complications. Good Glamm is currently facing litigation from ScoopWhoop’s original founders over unpaid dues, including a second tranche of cash and promised equity upside from the 2021 deal. This legal entanglement adds to the company’s challenges, which have included delayed salary payments, silent layoffs of around 150 employees, and the exit of three board directors from Accel India, Prosus, and Bessemer Venture Partners in late 2024 amid a looming down-round valuation.

WLDD, a seven-year-old agency known for its quirky branding and a creator marketing school in Bengaluru, sees ScoopWhoop as an opportunity to expand its digital footprint. The deal, negotiated in under a month, underscores WLDD’s ambition to leverage ScoopWhoop’s established name in India’s digital content space, despite its reduced valuation.

As per the news reports, sources indicate that plans to offload other brands like Organic Harvest, The Moms Co., and additional content platforms have been shelved for now

A Good Glamm spokesperson declined to comment on the transaction, as did representatives from WLDD and ScoopWhoop.