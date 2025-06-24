GoKwik raises $13 million to boost global expansion and AI-led growth

New Delhi: GoKwik, an Indian eCommerce enablement company, has raised $13 million in a new growth funding round led by existing investor RTP Global. Other participating investors include Z47, Peak XV Partners, and Think Investments. The latest round brings GoKwik’s total equity funding to $68 million since its launch in 2020.

According to the company, the funds will be used to accelerate its international expansion and support research and development across its AI-based commerce product suite.

“As the next era of eCommerce is defined by intelligent, interoperable products. Our mission is to build a unified growth operating system for brands worldwide,” said Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO of GoKwik. “AI is not an add‑on for us, it is the operating system that powers every experience we create.”

Galina Chifina, Partner & CEO at RTP Global, said, “It’s been a privilege to witness GoKwik’s journey from the early days. Chirag, Ankush, and Vivek have built an outstanding team with a clear sense of purpose and a deep understanding of what brands need to succeed in an AI-first world. Their data-led approach and ability to anticipate market shifts have made them a vital partner for the D2C ecosystem. We’re excited to continue supporting GoKwik as they scale globally and redefine personalised, data-driven commerce.”

GoKwik, which provides services to direct-to-consumer and eCommerce brands, offers four core products: KwikCheckout, KwikEngage, KwikPass, and Return Prime. The company states that these tools are designed to support various commerce functions, including reducing return-to-origin (RTO) rates, increasing shopper retention, and simplifying post-purchase processes. These products are integrated across platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Salesforce, and custom-built websites.

Taneja added, “Our ambition is bold but clear: transform GoKwik from a suite of products into the default growth infrastructure for D2C and eCommerce brands. By connecting every shopper touchpoint, from discovery to returns, we create compounding value and sustainable growth for merchants of all sizes.”

The company reports that its clients have processed gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeding $2 billion using its platform and that it has recorded year-on-year growth of 100%.

Rajat Agarwal, Managing Director at Z47, commented on the funding round, “GoKwik was born out of necessity for the Indian eCommerce space. The company’s journey to become a leading AI-first e-commerce enabler has been extraordinary. Their deep data-driven approach and clear vision for a unified growth operating system has set a new standard for e-commerce players and brands in India. We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Chirag, Vivek and Ankush as GoKwik accelerates international expansion and pushes the boundaries of AI-powered commerce.”