GobbleCube raises $3.5 million to support growth and global expansion

New Delhi: GobbleCube, a platform positioned as an AI-powered growth copilot for consumer brands, has raised $3.5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by InfoEdge Ventures, with continued backing from existing investor Kae Capital.

Its platform processes a large volume of locality-specific data to recommend actions, a model the founders describe as one that shifts brands from reactive decisions to predictive, growth-led planning.

The funding follows a nine-month period of growth in which the company claims to have crossed $2 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and partnered with over 200 brands, including Tata Consumer, Reckitt, Nivea, and Johnson & Johnson.

GobbleCube works with both D2C brands and larger enterprises to help identify missed revenue opportunities and high-potential markets at a granular level, using AI to support decisions related to visibility, pricing, planning, and performance marketing.

“As commerce goes hyperlocal, the real opportunity lies in enabling brands to engage consumers with precision and relevance at scale,” said Manas Gupta, Co-founder and CEO. “This isn’t just a marketing challenge; it’s a big-data problem that demands AI-first, productised solutions. The response has been overwhelming, with multiple brands already live and many more on the waitlist.”

The company is currently active in markets including MENA and LATAM and is looking to further develop its technology stack and expand coverage across categories and geographies.

“E-commerce and q-commerce are becoming increasingly complex, with brands needing to win at a hyperlocal and platform-specific level across marketplaces like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart,” said Kitty Agarwal, Partner at InfoEdge Ventures. “GobbleCube gives them the real-time visibility and intelligence needed to drive growth and revenue outcomes. Their early traction highlights a strong value proposition across both large and emerging consumer brands. At InfoEdge Ventures, we believe GobbleCube is fast becoming a must-have AI partner for any brand selling online. The team’s clarity, speed, and execution are exceptional, and we’re excited to partner with them on this journey.”