Globale Media appoints Vishal Singh as VP - Agency and Advertiser Partnerships

New Delhi: Globale Media has announced the appointment of Vishal Singh as Vice-President – Agency & Advertising Partnerships.

Singh has over two decades of experience across telecom, media, and digital advertising. Before this, he was the Country Head, India, at Xapads Media.

Singh has worked at organisations such as Idea Cellular, Big FM, Spice Group, and Mindshare, a WPP brand.

He has also spearheaded digital marketing and business growth at Moca Technology, where he served as India GM and Global Marketing Head.

Singh said, “Globale Media’s growth trajectory and its vision of building performance-led, client-first, performance and branding solutions truly inspire me. At a time when adtech is transforming at a rapid pace, the opportunity to drive innovation and strengthen agency partnerships is immense. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to expand our agency ecosystem, deepen client engagement, and fuel measurable business outcomes for our partners.”