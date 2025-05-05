Global stakeholders call for joint task force to tackle cross-border digital piracy

At the WAVES 2025 conclave, a critical session titled “International Rights Holders’ Perspectives on Content Protection Strategies and Synergies” brought together global stakeholders to address the escalating threat of digital piracy and explore collaborative approaches to content protection.

Rajkumar Akella, noted filmmaker and anti-piracy advocate from the Telugu film industry, opened the discussion by emphasising the vulnerability of regional cinema to piracy due to its expanding popularity. He highlighted the proactive efforts by the Telugu film industry, including the establishment of a dedicated Anti-Piracy Cell and Digital Piracy Team.

Dawn Barriteau and Jihi Lee, international rights experts, underscored that piracy has evolved into a sophisticated, cross-border cybercrime. They noted the alarming shift from physical piracy to digital forms, facilitated by torrent sites, direct downloads, and social media platforms like Telegram. Ms. Lee added that in today’s ecosystem, piracy is no longer a localised issue but a global economic threat.

Highlighting emerging digital trends, speakers pointed out that while Korean content (K-dramas and K-pop) is widely consumed in India, their monetisation models are driven by legitimate viewer engagement and brand collaborations, not piracy metrics. Conversely, Indian cinema is enjoying growing popularity in countries like Japan, opening both opportunities and risks on the international piracy front.

The session also examined how piracy funds broader criminal activities, including financial fraud and cybercrime. The discussion focused on addressing piracy through a comprehensive, global strategy. Key recommendations included the formation of a centralised anti-piracy task force with international representation to coordinate efforts across borders. There was also a call for increased investment in advanced digital monitoring and enforcement technologies to more effectively detect and prevent piracy.

The speakers unanimously agreed that piracy is not just an economic loss but also poses a long-term threat to innovation, investment, and global cultural exchange.