Glance partners with Swiggy Instamart to enable quicker purchases for customers

New Delhi: Glance, a global smart lock screen platform, and Swiggy Instamart, have announced a partnership to launch a one-tap purchase feature directly from Glance’s smart lock screens.

This allows consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands on Swiggy Instamart to connect with over 230 million active users from the lock screen of their smartphones, making it easier for users to go from product discovery to purchase.

Through this partnership, Glance aims to deliver brand communication directly to users' lock screens at optimal intervals, sparking interest in products and making it easy for users to take action. With a single tap on branded promotional content, users are redirected to the corresponding product page on Swiggy Instamart, seeking to enable a quick and effortless purchase for consumers.

To deliver this experience, Glance leverages Swiggy Instamart’s user behaviour and preference data to create distinct audience cohorts, allowing CPG brands to target consumers more effectively.

By combining Swiggy’s user affinity signals with Glance’s engagement metrics, this data-driven approach aims to ensure that promotions reach the right audience at the right time, improving purchase intent and conversion rates for brands.

Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer of InMobi Consumer and Performance Advertising, said, “We are excited to partner with Swiggy Instamart to transform the way India’s CPG brands drive growth on quick commerce. By integrating Glance’s premier screen presence, targeting capabilities and reach of over 230 million users with Swiggy Instamart’s quick commerce convenience, we are setting a new standard for brand engagement in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. With one-tap purchases directly from lock screens, we aim to empower CPG brands to connect with consumers in real-time, effortlessly turning intent into action.”

Amitkumar Banka, Head of Growth Marketing, Swiggy said, “Glance smart lock screen has proven to be a powerful first touchpoint for Android users, driving meaningful results for CPG brands on Swiggy Instamart. As Swiggy Instamart continues to grow, we’re excited to collaborate with Glance to engage users instantly, creating real-time connections that translate into tangible business results.”

Kashish Vasandani, Director Growth, Swiggy, said, “This unique partnership between Glance and Swiggy allows brands on our platform to seamlessly reach their audience on either the lock screens of their smartphones or within 1000’s of other premium apps that consumers use via InMobi Exchange.”