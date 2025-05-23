Glance launches AI native commerce platform, Glance AI

New Delhi: Glance, a consumer technology company backed by Google, has introduced Glance AI, an artificial intelligence-driven commerce platform intended to reshape how users interact with online shopping. The platform, which officially launched today as a standalone app available globally on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, incorporates generative AI to offer personalised shopping experiences based on uploaded selfies or images.

The development signals a broader trend towards what the company terms an “AI consumer”—users who rely on predictive technology to tailor content, generate interest, and anticipate needs before an active search is initiated. Glance AI is built to replace conventional browsing with a system that uses AI to deliver stylised, shoppable looks directly to users.

The new platform employs various technologies, including advanced diffusion and geometry modelling, to render hyper-realistic visuals that simulate how clothing and accessories might appear on different individuals, taking into account factors such as body type, skin tone, and style preferences. It integrates with over 400 global brands, allowing users to make purchases from a curated selection of products.

The system’s core is made up of three technical layers: a commerce intelligence model trained on 20 years of global commerce data; a generative AI experience model producing personalised visualisations; and a transaction journey model that pairs these images with matching products from vast catalogues.

In the words of Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi and Glance, “The internet is being rewritten from curated feeds to AI-generated realities. At Glance, we’re proud to lead this transformation with our most advanced AI-native commerce platform yet. Glance AI reimagines how billions of consumers worldwide will discover, visualise and shop, replacing intent with inspiration and search with intelligent, autonomous agents. Embedded across phones, TVs and brand stores, Glance AI marks a paradigm shift in commerce.”

Initial deployment has focused on fashion, with planned expansion into categories such as beauty, travel, and accessories later in 2025. The platform’s reach is expected to extend beyond mobile apps, with integrations across Android handset manufacturers, telecom operators, televisions, and branded websites.

Privacy and data control are key aspects of the platform, which is fully opt-in. Users can not only generate and shop personalised styles, but also save and share them or set them as wallpapers.

Glance AI has also been integrated with external AI platforms such as Google’s Gemini and Imagen on Vertex AI, enhancing its capacity to provide photorealistic results. The open architecture enables broader adoption across hardware and software ecosystems, positioning Glance AI as a potential staple in everyday consumer technology.

Trials in the United States have shown early signs of engagement, with the company reporting 1.5 million active users, nearly half of whom return weekly. According to Glance, users have generated over 40 million style requests, with 50 percent downloading or sharing their generated styles, and 40 percent initiating a shopping journey.

While these early figures suggest a growing interest in AI-led discovery, long-term adoption and user retention remain to be tested as the technology rolls out on a global scale.