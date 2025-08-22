Gaming Bill will protect society from perils of online money games: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which bans online games involving money, will save the society from the harmful effects of online money games.

The prime minister's reaction on X came after Parliament gave its nod to the proposed law.

"This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity. It will encourage e-sports and online social games," Modi said.

"At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games," he added.

The Bill also aims to promote eSports and online social gaming.