Gameskraft to comply with new online gaming law, halts real-money services

New Delhi: Online gaming platform Gameskraft has announced that it will not contest the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, and will instead focus on operating in accordance with the new legislation.

The company confirmed that it has suspended all real-money ‘Gameplay’ and ‘Add Cash’ services across its Rummy platforms with effect from August 21, 2025.

A spokesperson for Gameskraft said, “As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation. We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law… Gameskraft remains committed to constructive dialogue with policymakers and stakeholders, responsible innovation, player protection, and regulatory alignment.”

The company has reportedly cleared all regulatory dues and taken measures to protect the interests of its employees, partners, vendors, and service providers.

According to Gameskraft, its cross-functional teams are exploring new opportunities that align with the evolving regulatory environment. “Our cross-functional teams are actively exploring new opportunities and future-ready solutions... to unlock the full potential of India's digital gaming economy,” the spokesperson added.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, which received Presidential assent on August 22, 2025, bans all forms of real-money online games while encouraging e-sports and online social games. Several platforms, including Dream11, My11Circle, WinZO, Zupee, and Nazara Technologies-backed PokerBaazi, have already suspended their real-money gaming services in compliance with the legislation.