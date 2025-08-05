GameRamp raises $5.4 million to scale AI-led game publishing tools

New Delhi: GameRamp, a publishing operating system focused on mobile games and consumer apps, has secured $5.4 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by BITKRAFT Ventures, with participation from South Park Commons, Mixi, DeVC and several global angel investors.
The funding will support the company’s expansion of its engineering and applied AI teams in the United States and India. It will also support the rollout of two products: Sentinel, a platform that uses reinforcement learning to personalise in-game economies and monetisation in real time, and Grow, an embedded financing tool that provides developers with access to capital.
Co-founded by Vivek Ramachandran and Sashank Vandrangi, GameRamp allows developers to automate and test monetisation strategies at scale. The system operates in the background to continuously adapt and improve the user experience, with reported gains of 40–60% in revenue performance for studios using the platform.
"Scaling new apps or games has increasingly become hyper-competitive. Developers need to be best-in-class in an array of disciplines outside the core product experience. What if we could turbocharge this with AI?" said Vivek Ramachandran, Co-founder and CEO of GameRamp. "It isn’t just about improving existing processes; it’s enabling a completely new level of experimentation and insight. Our partners across regions like Vietnam, India and Turkey are seeing strong results and we are excited to launch globally in the near future."
Anuj Tandon, Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures, commented: “GameRamp’s team embodies a blend of deep expertise across machine learning, product growth and investing. They have a unique perspective on what it takes to win in hyper-competitive markets, and their obsession with developer outcomes shows in their early customer love.
This positions GameRamp to fundamentally redefine how consumer internet entrepreneurs scale in emerging markets. As we kick off our deep focus on emerging markets, GameRamp stood out as the obvious partner for one of our first lead investments in the region. Their vision and execution gave us confidence to back them as a global fund.”