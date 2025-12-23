New Delhi: FundsIndia has appointed Rhishabh Garg as Chief Executive Officer, Digital (B2C) Business, with responsibility for the company’s retail investing operations. The appointment forms part of FundsIndia’s leadership structure overseeing its consumer-facing digital platform.

In his new role, Garg will oversee the retail business, including strategy, product development, customer experience and expansion of the digital platform, as FundsIndia continues to serve individual investors through technology-led investment solutions.

FundsIndia operates through three business verticals. The Digital (B2C) business will now be led by Garg, while the B2B (Partners) business continues under Manish Gadhvi as CEO, Partners. The Private Wealth vertical remains under the leadership of Srinivas Mendu as CEO, Private Wealth. All three business heads report to Akshay Sapru, Group CEO, FundsIndia.

Garg brings over a decade of experience across digital finance and consumer internet businesses. Prior to joining FundsIndia, he served as Head of Term Insurance at PolicyBazaar, where he was involved in growth initiatives, product development and distribution strategy within the digital insurance segment.

Commenting on his appointment, Rhishabh Garg, CEO, Digital (Retail), FundsIndia, said, “I am delighted to join FundsIndia at a defining moment in its journey, as retail participation in Indian markets continues to deepen and mature. I truly value the trust placed in me by the leadership, and I look forward to working with a passionate, high-performing team to build on FundsIndia’s strong foundation of research, trust and technology. Together, our focus will be on simplifying investing, elevating customer experience, and enabling millions of Indians to build long-term wealth with clarity and confidence.”

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and the Indian School of Business, Garg has worked across product, growth and distribution functions within India’s digital financial services ecosystem. His experience spans digital insurance, consumer-facing financial products and large-scale platform execution.

At FundsIndia, he will work with leadership teams across functions as the company continues to develop its retail investment offerings and digital capabilities.