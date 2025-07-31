Fulcrum Digital appoints Bhaskar Gandavabi as SVP, Technology and Innovation

New Delhi: Fulcrum Digital announced the appointment of Bhaskar Gandavabi as Senior Vice-President – Technology and Innovation.

Gandavabi will be based in Fulcrum Digital’s New York City office.

Gandavabi brings over three decades of hands-on leadership experience in IT services, having served in roles ranging from developer to CTO and CEO. Throughout his distinguished career, he has worked with organisations including AIG, Prudential, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch, Standard & Poor’s, Reuters, and SiriusXM. Bhaskar’s expertise traverses finance, insurance, media, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, education, and the public sector.

A serial entrepreneur, Gandavabi has led global engineering teams and co-founded multiple technology startups, focused on AI-powered learning, mobile platforms, and digital insurance solutions. His areas of expertise span cloud computing, AI/ML, distributed systems, and enterprise-scale platforms.

In his new role, Bhaskar will lead Fulcrum Digital’s technology and innovation initiatives across global markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bhaskar to Fulcrum Digital. His passion for technology, proven leadership, and commitment to innovation will be instrumental in shaping our growth and delivering value to our clients,” said Rajesh Sinha, Founder & Chairman, Fulcrum Digital.

Commenting on his appointment, Gandavabi said, “I am honoured to join Fulcrum Digital and look forward to working with the talented teams. Together, we will drive innovation, scale new solutions, and enhance value for our customers and partners.”