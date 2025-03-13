From IPL clips to momfluencers: Gaurav Jain on how brands can leverage ShareChat and Moj

New Delhi: As short-form video platforms continue to impact how Indians consume content and engage with brands, Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer at ShareChat and Moj, shared his insights on how they serve as powerful tools for brands to harness high-impact properties like IPL and connect with diverse audiences across the country.

Explaining the above with an example, Jain said, “Last year, we partnered with JioCinema to host short IPL clips on ShareChat and Moj. This opened up opportunities for numerous brands—from FMCG and beverage companies to gaming firms—to tap into that inventory and connect with audiences in Tier-2 and beyond cities.”

“In fact, brands can gauge ROI on their campaigns using a brand lift survey. They can also do a click-to-conversion study to measure the efficacy of their campaign,” added Jain, vouching for the platform’s impact.

Offering deeper insights, Jain pointed out that Indians’ passion for short-form videos and sports makes platforms like ShareChat and Moj a natural companion to IPL or other sports broadcasts on TV. “Whenever there’s a big win, fans of specific teams flock to ShareChat to celebrate through memes, creating an engaging experience that amplifies their love for sports,” he added.

He emphasised the potential for brands, stating, “With a reach of 325 million users across 15 languages, brands can weave their stories into these conversations and memes. When done right, the results are undeniable.”

Citing a RedSeer Report, Jain noted that short-form videos have witnessed a 3.6x surge in daily active users, with the audience projected to hit 650 million by 2025. “This growth presents a massive opportunity for brands to embed themselves in major cultural moments,” he said.

The same report highlights that influencer marketing in India is poised to grow 4x faster than the digital ads market, positioning it as a vital strategy for brands. Sharing further insights, Jain revealed that regional content creators are seeing a 35% year-on-year growth, thanks to their strong resonance with local audiences.

When asked about ShareChat’s decision to establish an AI Excellence Centre in Singapore, Jain explained, “This team of talented engineers is focused on building world-class products to refine our ad offerings. As these innovations evolve, they’ll boost the Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) and Return on Investment (ROI) for advertisers. The ripple effect will enhance user engagement, advertiser satisfaction, and overall ROAS.”

Turning to the buzz around AI influencers, Jain offered a balanced view: “I wouldn’t call it a dominant trend yet—people still crave content from real individuals. That said, AI is becoming a game-changer for creators. Tasks that once took eight hours could now be completed in just one with AI’s help. This productivity boost benefits creators and the brands they partner with by enabling faster, higher-volume content creation.”

In the final part of the discussion, Jain highlighted an emerging trend: the rise of ‘momfluencers.’

“Mom influencers are a heartwarming phenomenon,” he said. “They empower women to share their lives, turning what were once hobbies into professional endeavors. It’s delightful to see them use our platform to showcase everything from daily routines to favorite cars or OTT series. Their relatable and inspiring stories add a special charm that resonates deeply.”