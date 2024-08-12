Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki passes away at 56

New Delhi: Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has passed away at 56, as confirmed by her husband, Dennis Troper, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

https://x.com/sundarpichai/status/1822132667959386588

Troper announced her death on Facebook, revealing that Wojcicki had been battling non-small cell lung cancer for two years. Pichai also shared the news with Google employees, expressing his disbelief and admiration for Wojcicki’s vibrant personality.

Wojcicki, who was one of Google’s first 20 employees, played a key role in the company's acquisition of YouTube in 2006. She led YouTube as CEO for nine years before stepping down in early 2023 to focus on her family and personal projects.

Under her leadership, YouTube became a major revenue source for Google, contributing $8.1 billion in ad sales in 2023.

Her passing follows a tragic loss earlier this year when her 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, died of an accidental overdose.