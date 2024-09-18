Former YouGov Chief, Sundip Chahal, joins Milieu Insight as CEO

New Delhi: Milieu Insight announced a leadership change. Sundip Chahal, a market research industry expert with over two decades of experience, steps into the CEO role.

Speaking on his appointment, Chahal said, "The opportunity to lead Milieu Insight at this juncture is thrilling and humbling," he reflects. "We're not just looking to grow; we're going to change how businesses understand and connect with consumers globally and crush any current supplier who isn't cutting it.”

The company plans to expand into the U.S., U.K. and other key markets.

Gerald Ang, the founder of Milieu Insight, sees Chahal's appointment as a fantastic opportunity to accelerate the company's global ambitions, freeing him to focus on innovation and business strategy, alongside the new CEO. "With Sunny on board, we're entering a new phase of growth," Ang stated. "His experience and network will be invaluable as we expand into new markets, particularly the U.S. and U.K.”

As Ang transitioned from his role as CEO, he offered advice to other founder-CEOs considering similar moves to support their company's growth. "It's crucial to remain founder-first but also to make the best decisions for the company," he reflected.