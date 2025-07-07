Former ToI executive Vinay Sarawagi launches The Media GCC

New Delhi: Vinay Sarawagi has announced the founding of The Media GCC, a specialised Global Capability Centre (GCC) exclusively serving the media, entertainment, publishing, and streaming sectors.

Sarawagi will be embarking on the newly-founded venture after a two-decade-long stint in the world of journalism and media.

Before founding the venture, Sarawagi was steering the role of Senior Vice-President - Digital at Bennett Coleman & Co.

Sharing the news through a LinkedIn post, Sarawagi said, “We are building for mid-sized studios, agencies, publishers, brands and TV networks: Across content, product, technology, and monetisation. Unlike large captive models, the Media GCC is designed for mid-sized media companies: agile, talent-first, AI-assisted, and rooted in deep trust.”

Sarawagi started his professional career at India Today as a copy editor in 2007. Since then, he has had stints at organisations like Thomson Reuters, The Times of India, Business Standard, and Network18.