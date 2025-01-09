Former MIQ India MD Siddharth Dabhade joins Lemma as CBO, Performance Biz

New Delhi: Lemma, the omnichannel platform for emerging media, announced the onboarding of Siddharth Dabhade as Chief Business Officer, Performance Business.

In this role, Dabhade will spearhead the expansion of Lemma's outcome-centric OOH solution, across markets.

Dabhade has joined Lemma from MIQ, where he launched and scaled the company’s commercial business in India and China.

With over 24 years of experience, he has held key leadership roles at major industry players such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Criteo.

At Google, he led the Travel business in India, while at Criteo, he served as Managing Director for the company’s India operations, contributing to the APAC leadership team.

Dabhade said, “As Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) continues to grow, it is now at the heart of omnichannel journeys, offering brands unparalleled opportunities to connect with consumers across screens and digital spaces. I’m excited to be a part of Lemma’s vision to pioneer this shift, and to lead the expansion of the new solution as a powerful tool for outcome-driven growth through outdoor media globally”

Gulab Patil, Founder and CEO, Lemma, said, “Siddharth’s track record of driving growth in the digital ad tech and programmatic space makes him an invaluable addition to our team. With this solution, we’re offering brands the next level of full-funnel performance driven by OOH, and Siddharth will be key in ensuring its success across markets. His leadership will be instrumental in capitalizing on the massive opportunities that OOH now presents in not only shaping but also driving results through a full-funnel approach, from Outdoor to Outcomes.”