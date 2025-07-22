Former JioHotstar Ads HR Lead Nikita Aneja joins Netflix’s talent team

New Delhi: Netflix has appointed Nikita Aneja to its Talent team, where she will contribute to the company’s talent agenda with a focus on building high-performing teams and fostering a culture that supports bold storytelling.

She most recently served as Lead, HR for the Ads business at JioHotstar, where she played a key role in integrating the Revenue function following the merger. Before that, she was Head – HR, Sports at Viacom18, where she helped build the HR charter for the Sports business from the ground up. Her stint included overseeing the establishment of JioCinema’s sports vertical and managing the post-merger transformation alongside Disney Star.

Aneja’s responsibilities spanned talent strategy, organisation design, and people experience, particularly during periods of rapid change and scale-up.

With over a decade of HR experience across sectors including media, entertainment, financial services, and automotive, she has held roles at Disney Star, Edelweiss, Tata Motors, and Godrej, specialising in people strategy, leadership development, and business partnering.

She holds an MBA in Human Resources from the Goa Institute of Management and a BBA from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.