Former Hotstar CEO Sajith Sivanandan joins Jio Mobile Digital Services as President

New Delhi: The former Disney Hotstar CEO Sajith Sivanandan has joined Jio Platforms as President, Jio Mobile Digital Services.

Before joining Hotstar, Sivanandan spent over 14 years at Google. In his last role at the company, he served as the Managing Director and Business Head of Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives for their APAC region. Prior to that role, he led Google Pay in India.

Sivanandan began his professional career with Star TV in India in 1996, where he managed the North India market for Channel V.

He is an alumnus of St. Columba’s School in Delhi and graduated from Hindu College, Delhi University.

He holds two masters’ degrees in management – one in Marketing from the Fore School of Management in New Delhi and a second in Finance from the Asian Institute of Management, Manila.