Former BMI Editor-in-Chief Kalyan Kar is no more

New Delhi: Senior journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of BestMediaInfo.com, Kalyan Kar, passed away on February 7 after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife, Mitali Kar.

He served as Editor-in-Chief of BestMediaInfo.com from 2011 to 2017.

In the past, he has held prominent positions at the Times of India. He held roles such as Resident Editor and Business Editor from 1998 to 2001 at TOI.

The news of Kar's passing has been met with sadness by his colleagues and peers in the media industry.