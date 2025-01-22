Forbes India hosts GoKwik Future of Commerce Conclave 2.0 in Bengaluru

New Delhi: The GoKwik Future of Commerce Conclave 2.0, presented by Forbes India, brought together the brightest minds and leaders from across industries to explore the “transformative forces shaping the commerce landscape”.

Held at the Ritz Carlton in Bengaluru, the event served as a melting pot of innovation, technology, and strategy.

From trailblazing advancements in AI to groundbreaking insights into omnichannel retail and fintech, the conclave offered a unique platform to discuss the future of commerce and the tools driving its evolution. With an impressive lineup of speakers and thought leaders, the event promoted dynamic discussions, bold ideas, and actionable insights for businesses to thrive in the modern digital era.

The event commenced with registrations, followed by a welcome from Neha Bothra of Forbes India, who set the tone for an evening brimming with innovation and strategic insights. Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO, GoKwik, delivered the opening address, emphasizing on the critical role of AI agents in creating a seamless shopping experience. He further delved into how tech will reimagine commerce in the years ahead. "The future will have three pillars: limitless discovery, invisible checkout, and Kwik delivery," Chirag remarked, painting a vivid picture of what lies ahead.

A special address by Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, InMobi Group(InMobi & Glance), highlighted the convergence of mobile-first innovations and customer-centric strategies, which are essential for navigating the dynamic e-commerce ecosystem. "The future of the internet is moving towards generative AI," Naveen addressed, shedding light on the transformative trends shaping the industry.

The discussions began with a panel on "The Future of AI in Commerce: Driving Personalisation, Efficiency, and Customer-Centric Innovation," moderated by Harichandan A. Arakali of Forbes India. The panel featured Raghu Krishnananda (CPTO, Myntra), Suman Guha (CTPO, Tata Cliq), Nikhil Bhushan (CTO, Starbucks), Kishore Thota (Director, Product & Technology, Amazon), and Goda Ramkumar (VP - Data Science, Swiggy). This engaging session explored how AI is reshaping commerce by optimizing customer experiences, driving operational efficiency, and sparking innovation.

The panelists shared insights on identifying customer preferences through behavioral patterns, creating niche-focused strategies to meet evolving demands, and using AI to redefine personalization at scale. The discussion highlighted the potential of AI to revolutionize the industry by empowering brands to deliver smarter, faster, and more customer-centric solutions.

The second panel shifted focus to "Omnichannel Commerce: Bridging Online and Offline for Seamless Experiences," moderated by Neha Bothra. The panel featured Chaitanya Ramalingegowda (Co-founder, Wakefit), Kaushik Mukherjee (Co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics), and Siddharth Dungarwal (Founder & CEO, Snitch). Discussions highlighted the enduring significance of the offline world in an increasingly digital age, emphasizing how the integration of digital and physical touchpoints can revolutionize retail with omnichannel solutions.

Another key session on "Fintech Innovations: Driving the Future of Commerce," moderated by Ritu Singh of CNBC-TV18, featured Amit Koshal (Co-founder, TWID), and Vibhav Hathi (Co-founder, OneCard). This panel emphasised the growing influence of financial technology in enabling secure, scalable, and customer-friendly commerce solutions.

A session, "The Intersection of Content and Commerce: Crafting Experiences that Drive Sales," moderated by Mughda Kalra of Network18, featured Ronak Shah (CEO, Obvi), Amar Nagaram (Co-founder & CEO, VIRGIO), Parul Gulati (Founder, Nish Hair), and Varun Gupta (Co-founder, Boult). The panelists shared how storytelling and branded content fuel purchasing decisions and foster brand loyalty.

Capping off the discussions was a fireside chat on "The Rise of Q-Commerce in India: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Path to Profitability," moderated by Neha Bothra, with Kaivalya Vohra (Co-founder, Zepto) and Anand Daniel (Partner, Accel). They discussed the rapid evolution of quick commerce, highlighting its challenges, scalability, and profitability.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony, followed by a heartfelt vote of thanks and a dinner and networking session, offering attendees the opportunity to forge meaningful connections. The GoKwik Future of Commerce Conclave 2.0 stood as a testament to the remarkable growth and potential of the commerce industry, reaffirming Bengaluru’s status as a hub for innovation and collaboration.