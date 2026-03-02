New Delhi: The Flipkart Group has appointed Digbijay Mishra as Vice President, Corporate Communications. In this role, he will lead the company’s corporate communications function and oversee stakeholder engagement across the organisation.

Mishra brings more than a decade of experience covering and working within India’s digital economy. Before joining Flipkart, he served as Deputy Bureau Chief (Startups) at The Economic Times. He later founded Ringsight Advisory, where he advised founders and investors on narrative strategy and strategic communications.

The appointment forms part of a broader set of leadership changes announced by Flipkart. The company also named Somnath Das as Vice President, Supply Chain.

Commenting on the development, Seema Nair, Chief Human Resources Officer, Flipkart, said, “As Flipkart continues to operate at scale across India’s fast-evolving commerce ecosystem, strengthening leadership across both core operational and strategic functions remains central to our long-term roadmap. Somnath’s experience in building high-efficiency supply networks and Digbijay’s understanding of India’s digital economy landscape will help us further institutionalize capabilities and drive sustained growth.”

Responding to his appointment, Digbijay Mishra, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Flipkart Group, said, “Flipkart has played a defining role in shaping India’s digital commerce ecosystem. I look forward to working across the Group to build a strong, transparent, and forward-looking narrative that reflects its scale, innovation, and long-term ambition.”

Flipkart said Mishra will lead integrated communications efforts across the Group as it continues to expand its presence in India’s e-commerce ecosystem.