Flash.co rolls out Flash AI, its AI-based tool for online shopping assistance

New Delhi: Flash.co has launched Flash AI, an artificial intelligence-based shopping assistant, now available in over 100 countries. The tool has been positioned as a way to simplify decision-making for online shoppers by offering AI-generated summaries, price comparisons, and research drawn from multiple sources.

The service can be accessed by adding “flash.co/” before the URL of any product from any merchant. Once activated, Flash AI generates a consolidated product page with summaries from platforms such as YouTube, Reddit, expert blogs, and marketplace reviews. It also tracks price changes across online stores in real time.

Announcing the launch, Ranjith Boyanapalli, founder and CEO of Flash AI, said, “With Flash AI, we aim to craft a commerce intelligence layer that helps shoppers make better, faster decisions. Instead of changing shopper behaviour via conversational discovery agents, we designed Flash AI to layer seamlessly onto the shopping journey, wherever the shopper is already browsing. Built on commerce intelligence from over 2 billion anonymized data points, Flash AI will lead the global shift into AI-driven commerce (agentic commerce), setting a new standard for the industry - with more products & features rolling out in the days ahead.”

The development comes at a time when global e-commerce is projected to exceed $7 trillion, with more than 30 million stores and billions of stock-keeping units available. Flash AI has also introduced order and spend tracking features, enabling users to monitor refunds, warranties, and purchases through the platform’s website, WhatsApp and mobile app.