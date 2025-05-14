Flam raises $14 million to expand global operations and develop GenAI tools

New Delhi: AI infrastructure startup Flam raised $14 million in a Series A funding round led by RTP Global, with participation from Dovetail and other unnamed investors. The latest capital infusion brought the company’s total funding to $22 million since its founding in 2021.
Flam said the funds will be used to expand its operations in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, while strengthening its presence in Asia. The company also plans to invest in product development, infrastructure scaling, and the rollout of an enterprise suite focused on generative AI-based tools.
Upcoming features under development included automated 3D asset generation, a self-serve publishing platform for mixed reality (MR) content, an integrated advertising suite, and analytics dashboards intended for use across sectors such as retail, sports, broadcast, and live events.
“The Series A capital brings in laser focus to ship the GenAI tool-chain that brands and enterprises have been asking for,” said Shourya Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive at Flam.
Founded by BITS Pilani alumni Shourya Agarwal, Malhar Patil and Amit Gaiki, Flam operates out of Bengaluru and San Francisco. Its platform delivered real-time 3D and MR experiences to users without the need for app downloads or redirects, with latency reportedly under 300 milliseconds.
The company’s infrastructure had been used in campaigns by over 100 brands, including Google, Samsung, Emirates, Dabur, AJIO, Flipkart and Tanishq, as well as in political campaigns such as the US presidential elections, according to Flam.
“MR is no longer a future trend, it’s the current wave,” said Nishit Garg, partner at RTP Global. “What excites us is not just the technology, but the clarity of vision and speed of execution.”
Flam said it is expanding its partner network to support creative studios and platforms in creating and deploying MR content across television, digital platforms, retail spaces, product packaging, and social media.