Flam opens new office in San Francisco to support North American operations

New Delhi: Flam, an AI infrastructure startup focused on mixed reality applications, has opened a new office in San Francisco as part of its efforts to broaden its presence in North America. The office is intended to support engineering, design, partnerships, and go-to-market functions, and the company is recruiting across several roles to bolster its operations in the region.

“The opening of our San Francisco office marks a major milestone in Flam’s global growth journey,” said Shourya Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Flam.

“North America represents a critical market for us, and this presence will allow us to work closely with brands, agencies, and broadcasters to build the future of immersive storytelling across digital, broadcast, sports, and entertainment.”

“This capital unlocks the next chapter of Flam’s deep-tech roadmap,” added Amit Gaiki, Co-founder & CTO of Flam.

“We’re excited to pioneer the future of mixed reality advertising and help brands connect with consumers in ways never before possible.”

The San Francisco office is positioned to facilitate strategic collaborations across digital platforms, retail media, broadcast TV, connected TV, and emerging formats in movie and sports marketing. This expansion follows Flam’s $14 million Series A funding round in May 2025, led by RTP Global with participation from Dovetail and other strategic investors, bringing total funding to $22.5 million. The capital will support the company’s growth in North America, Europe, and Asia, alongside ongoing investment in mixed reality technologies.